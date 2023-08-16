MARY VALADEZ SANCHEZ 1940 – 2023

SANCHEZ Mary Sanchez, 83, of Navasota, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, in College Station. Visitation was from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, at the funeral home. Funeral Service were 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 3, at the funeral home. Officiating services was Daniel Aguilar. Services are in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Mary was born to her parents Jesus and Guadalupe Gonzalez Valadez, on Thursday, July 25, 1940, in Mexico. Mary was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family and kept the family together. Mary loved growing plants and collecting frogs. At 83, she was still a very independent woman. Mary had three daughters that completed her world Diana, Sylvia, and Juanita.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Juan and Rolanda Valadez.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Diana and Bob Harter, Sylvia and Alfredo Diaz, and Juanita Sanchez; her brothers, Norbert Valadez, Hector and Mary Valadez, David and Alma Valadez, Jesse Valadez, Pete Valadez; her three sisters, Martha Suarez, Bertha Aguilar, Rose and Luther Nobles; her grandchildren whom she adored Larry Ray and wife Janine, AJ and wife Natalie, Billy and wife Amanda, Tammy and husband Kevin; her great grandchildren, Shiloh, Savanah, Madison, Colin, Jacobb, Taylor, Parks, Madeline, and Felicity; her great great-grandchild, Brinley; and countless nephews and nieces, and her loving puppy Mixie.