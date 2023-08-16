Drug dealer accepts 30-year plea

ANDERSON – A convicted drug dealer, 42-year-old Toney Edwards Jr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. Edwards pled guilty to Manufacture/ Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was previously sentenced to prison for Assault Family Violence w/prior Conviction, Burglary of a Habitation, Evading Detention in a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. The latest sentencing stems from a traffic stop in Richards May 3, 2022. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackry Pavlock stopped Edwards.

During the stop Pavlock spoke with Edwards and his passenger and received conflicting accounts of their travel. Pavlock said they also showed signs of nervousness.

K-9 Hank was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Pavlock conducted a probable cause search and found over 80 grams of Methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana and various items commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics. Edwards was arrested onsite. At the time of his arrest Edwards had an outstanding warrant in Brazos County from June 2021.

Edwards was involved in a wreck in Brazos County March 27, 2023 while out on bond. Officers located Methamphetamine in the vehicle while investigating the accident.

Assistant District Attorneys, Tammy Thomas and David Armbruster, offered Edwards a plea agreement. Edwards pled guilty before 12th District Judge David MoormanAug. 14.

“Toney Edwards is a multitime felon, who has been dealing illegal narcotics in the Brazos Valley for many years,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “He made a serious mistake when he decided to bring his drug business into Grimes County. We are grateful to our various law enforcement partners for their diligent work on this investigation. Edwards being in prison makes our community safer.”

Edwards remains in Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to Texas Department of Criminal Justice,