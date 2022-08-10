NANCY LOPEZ 1969 – 2022

Nancy Lopez, 52, of Navasota, passed away Monday, August 1, at her home. Visitation with family and friends was held Thursday,August 4, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Rite of Christian Burial was celebrated at 4:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Rite of Committal followed in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel. Nancy was born in Navasota, Texas on September 20, 1969 to Joe and Louisa (Navarro) Lopez, Sr. Many people knew her from the 15 years she worked as a waitress and cashier at Hilley’s Café. She was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and enjoyed dancing, going on vacation with her daughters, and spending precious time with her grandbabies and extended family members. Nancy’s goal and proudest accomplishment in life was being the best single mother to her daughters that she could be. Nancy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Miguel Hurtado and Lisa and Juan Lopez; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Karen Lopez; sisters and brothers-inlaw, Rosa and Federico Rodriguez and Yolanda and Christopher Luhn; grandchildren, Cristian, Jennifer and Mikey Hurtado (plus one on the way), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are J. D.Angstadt, JerryAngstadt, Cristian Hurtado, Mark Lopez, Robert Amaya andAndy Mireles.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Lopez, Jr.; sisters, Gloria Martinez, Mary Hinojosa, Bessie Lopez and Patsy Martinez. The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral. com.