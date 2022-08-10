Two Eagle Scouts honored

Special to The Examiner

Boy Scouts of America Troop 361 honored two new Eagle Scouts, Drake Wright and Justin Greenhouse.

BSA Troop 361 has served the Navasota and Grimes County Area continuously since 1941. Along with their Charter Organization, the Navasota Kiwanis Club, they have focused on teaching young men the fundamentals of the Boy Scouts of America, the Scout Oath which focuses on Duty to God, Duty to Others, and Duty to Self, and the Scout Laws which give a guideline on how to make good choices in their everyday lives.

Hundreds of young men have enjoyed the many adventures of BSA Troop 361, however, only 52 have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Over the weekend, Wright and Greenhouse became the 53 and 54 scout to receive the prestigious ranking.

Part of their path to Eagle was to earn merit badges, participate in troop and community events, and take on a leadership role in their troop. Each had to design a service project for the community, gather the necessary permissions, supplies and volunteers, lead the project until completion, and report to the BSA what was learned from the project.

Wright’s project was to redevelop and rededicate a memorial tree for a fallen hero located at the Grimes County Justice Center in Anderson. Greenhouse’s project was to create Bags of Love for children who found themselves in the children crisis center in the Brazos Valley.

Both Eagle Scouts are recent graduates of Navasota High School and are pursuing higher education at local Texas universities in the fall.