Nelda (Thane) Shive, 90 of Navasota, passed away Friday, August 19, at Navasota Nursing and Rehab. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a celebration of her life beginning at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Rev. Matthias Dinger will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral

Nelda Shive was born February 7, 1932 in Navasota, Texas to the late Minnie (Hemann) and Fritz Thane. Nelda married the late Wilson “Bo” Shive on August 25, 1950. He was the love of her life. They enjoyed the time they spent together and traveling, especially trips

She was a loyal member of Trinity Lutheran Church where Nelda served in women’s groups as well as a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary. Her greatest comfort and joy in

life was her family, all of them. She loved visits and spending time with her grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She cherished her time with them all.

Taking care of her yard was something she loved and took pride in. As a dedicated mother and grandmother, Nelda was kind, loving and loyal. She could always be found around town or at church on Sundays looking her best. Our mom/ Granny will be forever missed, but we take great comfort knowing she is with Jesus and reunited with her loved ones.

Mrs. Shive is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bill and Tracy Shive; sister Rosa Joswiak; sisters-in-law Vermel Thane and Jennie Thane; grandchildren Jodi Robinson (Matt), Jeffery Shive (Kara), Matt Shive (Holly), Josh Shive (Jennifer) and Jason Shive; and great-grandchildren Cadence, Cotulla, Contessa, Cavenlea, Charis, Kane, Tate, Jules, Ellison, Mason, Cullen, Jayden and Jetson.

Serving as pallbearers are Jeffery Shive, Matt Shive, Matt Robinson, Jason Shive, Josh Shive and Cadence Shive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilson “Bo” Shive, son Dennis Shive, siblings Selma Busse, Edwin Thane, Wilbert Thane, Fred Thane Alvin Thane and Marius Thane.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.