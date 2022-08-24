Glenda Kay Druckhammer, age 67, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022, at her home in Navasota, Texas.

Glenda was born on January 1, 1955, in Bellville, Texas to Ruby Louise Schiller and Julius John Toman. She was a 1973 graduate of Bellville High School. On February 16, 1974, Glenda married the love of her life Gilbert Ray Druckhammer in the Trinity Lutheran Church, in Navasota, Texas, where they became lifelong members. Together they raised two children: Mandy Rene and

Glenda was a loyal employee of the City of Navasota for 26 years, until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 4006 for many years. Throughout her life, Glenda found happiness with her family, and those she considered family. She loved working in her yard and all her neighbor’s yard! However, the one place that held her heart the most was Port O’ Connor, Texas. Glenda and Gilbert’s second home. Glenda never met a stranger, and always

Glenda is survived by companion and friend Dan Crockett; daughter, Mandy, and husband Rob Bailey of Richmond, Texas; son, Jason, and wife Anne Druckhammer of Navasota; grandchildren, Caitlyn Druckhammer and Josh Sechelski of Navasota, Erin Bailey of Richmond, Abbi and Michael Slaton of Norman, Oklahoma, Chace Mitchell of Yantis, Texas; four precious great grandchildren, Millie Sechelski, Cutter Sechelski, Cameron Slaton, and Scarlett Slaton; sister, Karan Heinlin and special friend Jesse Rogers of Bellville, Texas; sister, Kim Miranda and Husband Michael of Kansas City, Missouri; brother Dale Toman and Wife Kathryn of Bellville; brother Julius “Bubba” Toman and husband William Kluck

of Shelby, Texas; sister-in-law, Janice Toman of Bellville; along with multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Glenda is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gilbert Ray Druckhammer; mother and father -in-law, Mildred & Gilbert W. Druckhammer; brothers, Glen Toman, Allen Toman and Gary Wayne Toman; parents, Ruby and Julius “Buck” Toman, and loving stepfather Lloyd Bethard; grandparents, Louise and Frank E. Schiller and August Toman; Louis and Olga Horelica.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Navasota Evening Lions Club, 5120 FM 3455, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Ladies Auxiliary Post 4006, Trinity Lutheran Church and American Cancer Society.