Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
AIMEE REBECCA YOUNKIN 1982 – 2024
Next article
ISABELLA ORDAZ 2009 – 2024
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

NORMAN WESLEY “WACK” SANDERS 1962 – 2024

September 25, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Obituaries
  • Article Image Alt Text

Norman Wesley “Wack” Sanders was born April 10, 1962, and passed away September 21, 2024, at the age of 62.

He is survived by his wife Renee’ Sanders; daughter, Amanda Harvey and husband Jerry; bonus daughter, Makalya Furlow; sisters, Sylvia Sanders, Darlene Lindemann, Tanya Whitaker and husband Joey, and Sonya Bobo; brothers, Harlan Sanders, and Marlan Sanders and wife Betty; father-inlaw, Eugene Phillips; and brother-in-law, Johnie Phillips and wife Winter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin “Red” and Shirley Sanders; sisters, Susan Sanders and Cynthia Barton; brothers, Tommy Sanders and Lesley Sanders; brother- in-law, Frank Lindemann; and mother-in-law, Ann Phillips.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2024, at Living Waters Assembly of God, in Magnolia, Texas. Pastor Mike Colston and Pastor Joe Hejl will be officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Antrim Cemetery, Elkhart, Texas.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024