NORMAN WESLEY “WACK” SANDERS 1962 – 2024

Norman Wesley “Wack” Sanders was born April 10, 1962, and passed away September 21, 2024, at the age of 62.

He is survived by his wife Renee’ Sanders; daughter, Amanda Harvey and husband Jerry; bonus daughter, Makalya Furlow; sisters, Sylvia Sanders, Darlene Lindemann, Tanya Whitaker and husband Joey, and Sonya Bobo; brothers, Harlan Sanders, and Marlan Sanders and wife Betty; father-inlaw, Eugene Phillips; and brother-in-law, Johnie Phillips and wife Winter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin “Red” and Shirley Sanders; sisters, Susan Sanders and Cynthia Barton; brothers, Tommy Sanders and Lesley Sanders; brother- in-law, Frank Lindemann; and mother-in-law, Ann Phillips.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2024, at Living Waters Assembly of God, in Magnolia, Texas. Pastor Mike Colston and Pastor Joe Hejl will be officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Antrim Cemetery, Elkhart, Texas.