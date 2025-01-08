OLEN DEAN CHENAULT 1964 – 2024

Welcome to heaven, Olen Dean Chenault. Olen suddenly left the blue waters of the Caribbean to enter the gates of heaven on December 18, 2024 while snorkeling. His passing was completely unexpected, and his family is profoundly saddened.

Olen was born on January 29, 1964 to Alma and Billy Lloyd Chenault in Madisonville, Texas. Olen was the youngest of three children, but he had a way of making an impact that seemed much larger than his place in the family. Being the youngest brother, he is the one who reminded others to live in the moment and had a special way of bringing joy to everyone around him, whether through his love of the outdoors, his hard work, or the way he was always there for those he loved.

Olen worked hard with dedication and focus. His jobs took him away from home to various states and countries including Venezuela and Ghana.

However, his greatest joy in life was being a dad to his twin daughters, Taylor and Cathrine. He was their biggest supporter, traveling from far away at times to attend almost every gymnastics competition, track meet or any other event in their lives. He always cheered them on with pride and encouragement. Olen loved taking his girls on adventures, from spontaneous road trips to exploring new places, to hitting the slopes in Aspen for snow skiing trips filled with laughter and excitement. He also took great pride in teaching them practical skills including basic carpentry, showing them how to use tools, and fix their own broken water pipes. Olen cherished those moments of working side-by-side and passing down his knowledge. He loved them with every ounce of his heart and soul, always teaching them to embrace life with curiosity and confidence. His kindness, strength, and unwavering devotion will forever live on in their hearts as a testament to the incredible father he was.

He had a profound passion for the great outdoors, especially hunting. His love for exploring back mountain roads was infectious. For him, there was nothing more peaceful than being in the quiet of the forest, whether he was alone or with friends, roaming the mountain hillsides of Colorado searching for shed antlers, walking the trails or simply enjoying the serenity. His passion for nature wasn’t just about hunting – it was about finding peace and grounding himself in a world that sometimes felt overwhelming.

Olen was met at Heaven’s gate by his parents, Alma Forsthoff Chenault and Billy Lloyd Chenault of Millican, Texas.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and countless memories that will forever resonate in the hearts of his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Taylor Chenault Smith (Kylle) of Chandler, AZ, Cathrine Chenault Shaffer (Storm) of College Station, TX, step-daughter, Nancy Commender (Brian) of Houston, TX, granddaughter, Covington Shaffer, step-grandsons Harrison and Max Commender, sister, Debbie Wisnoski, brother, Billy Chenault (Patty), a nephew, Weston Chenault (Kelsey), a niece, Whitney Hessler (Brian), former wife and friend, Ann Lipscomb, dear friend, Candie Powers and the last love of his life, Issy, his feathered friend. Also cherishing Olen’s memory are other relatives and friends.

Although it is incredibly hard to say goodbye and he will be missed more than words can say, let us all remember the way he lived – with passion, with joy and with love. Let us remember the man who found peace in the woods or on the water, who cared deeply for his family and who made sure to live life on his own terms.

A visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A celebration of Olen's life will follow at 12:00 p.m,. with an interment immediately following in Wheat Cemetery in Millican, Texas with Rev. Henry Sanders officiating.

"Rest in peace, dear Dad. Your hard work, wisdom, and brilliance will guide your daughters always."

In memory of Olen, we invite you to honor his love and appreciation for the Millican Community Center with a contribution in lieu of flowers. Please mail to Millican Community Center, PO Box 576, Millican, Texas 77866.