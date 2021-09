Osvaldo Orozco Perez, 45, was born on June 7, 1976, in Jalisco, Mexico. He passed away on September 14, 2021, in Navasota, Texas.

Osvaldo is survived by his son, Osvaldo Orozco Jr. and wife Jennifer Guzman, Marcos Orozco and Jose Cornejo; daughters; Mariela Orozco and husband Will Aguliar and Yesenia Orozco; his precious granddaughters, Allison Aguilar, Eliana Aguilar, Zaylee Orozco, and Scarlett Orozco.

Visitation was from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Millican Baptist Church - 22284 Pierce St. – in Navasota. TX.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors, 21036 TX-494 Loop, New Caney, TX.