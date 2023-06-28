PAT CAVANAUGH MOCK 1956 – 2023

Pat Cavanaugh Mock, 67, of Navasota, passed away Saturday, June 24, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center. A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Joe Hejl officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Pat was born in Brenham, TX, on January 18, 1956, to Charles & Janie Cavanaugh. After graduating from high school, she worked various jobs, usually outside as she was not one to be confined to a desk. Outside of work,

MOCK

Pat’s favorite moments were spent with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother Janie Cavanaugh Vickers; sons, Kenneth Busse, Cabe Busse, Kevin Homeyer, and Justin Rahmn; grandson Charlie Busse; and great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Haygen, and Holden.

Pat was preceded in death by her father; husband Thomas Mock; and brother Charles “Beau” Cavanaugh, II.

