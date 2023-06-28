RONNIE CAREL KAPCHINSKI 1961 – 2023

Mr. Ronnie “Goat” Kapchinski, 62, ofAnderson, TX, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 21, 2023. Visitation with family and friends was held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary immediately following at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ronnie was born to Carel and Ruth Nowak Kapchinski in Houston on Saturday, February 25, 1961. Ronnie left high school to begin learning the trade of a machinist which would eventually lead him to owning his own machine shop for several years. Ronnie was a girl’s dad four times which included a set of twins. Although he loved being a girl’s dad Ronnie taught his daughters how to enjoy the great outdoors with adventure in all activities.

He enjoyed deer hunting in the surrounding Brazos Valley counties. Yes, he

KAPCHINSKI

would have his daughters alongside him to teach them how to hunt. He had to be the biggest Dallas Cowboy Football fan; he would yell loud enough at the game on T.V. that he could be heard outside. Some friends commented over the years that Ronnie was a look-a-like to Hank Williams Jr., and Charlie Daniels.

He will always be remembered for being the greatest of grandpas, and great grandpa. He always without fail would bring candy to give his grandchildren on each visit. In addition to teaching his girls how to cook and maintain for themselves; his favorite hobbies included being a breeder of red and blue Heelers and Germen Shepherds.

He married Cheri Ensminger, and shared twenty- three years of marriage.

His parents, Carel and Ruth both preceded him in death.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Cheri Kapchinski; his daughters, Tanya and Jeremiah Carstensen, twin daughters, Amber and Cody Lenz, Amanda and Garrett Lipscomb, and Holly Kapchinski; his bonus boys, Jim Smith and Isabella, Michael Smith and Tanya; and Joshua Smith and his wife; his sisters, Cindy Kapchinski Abbott, Lisa and David Wilson, and Krissy Kapchinski Kimich; mother of his children, Tina Kapchinski; his twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces and other relatives.

Honoring “Goat” as pallbearers are Garret Lipscomb, Cody Lenz, Jeremiah Carstensen, Shane Carstensen, Trey Carstensen, and Dakota Harris.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral. com