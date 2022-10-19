Patricia “Tricia” Marie Dobyanski, 69, of Anderson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 10, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Anderson; followed by a parish rosary at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Edward C. Kucera at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, at St Stanislaus Catholic Church. Rite of Committal followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Tricia was born in on July 4, 1953 in Navasota to John Adam and Mary Lucille (Benkoski) Dobyanski. She grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Anderson where she attended school and graduated. As a child Tricia worked alongside her siblings on the farm. They fondly remember playing volleyball over the yard fence with her and her love of quirky television shows during those days. Upon graduating from Anderson-Shiro High School in 1971, she worked at Rotello’s Western Wear in Navasota. Striving for more, Tricia became a telephone operator for Gulf States United Telephone Company where she worked her way up to an administrative position. After spending years at Gulf States, Tricia pursued an opportunity at the TDCJ- Luther Unit to work in the inmate records office and she remained there until retirement after 21 years Tricia was many things to many people. She was a devoted daughter and caretaker to her mother, a sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Above all, Tricia was a mother to her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She cared for them like they were her own and enjoyed spoiling all of them. Tricia took pride in watching them grow.

Tricia loved holidays. One of her many joys in life was decorating her home for each holiday and hosting her siblings and their families. It was not uncommon to have over 50 family members at a gathering. Events like this filled Tricia’s heart with happiness.

Tricia enjoyed going shopping, craft shows with her sister Carolyn and playing Bingo. When her health began to decline and she became confined to her home, she enjoyed visits from family and friends, Tuesday Bible Study, Friday night Keno games, word search puzzles, reading, and her favorite television shows. Social media and the telephone became her connection to the outside world.

Though Tricia was confi ned to her home, she remained kind, positive and always cheerful. Her love, faith and cheerful laugh will remain in the hearts she left behind. She will be forever remembered for her kind heart, gentle spirit and her love for family and friends.

Tricia is survived by brothers and sisters-inlaw Thomas and Carolyn Dobyanski; John Raymond Dobyanski and life partner, Elizabeth Wisniewski; David Dobyanski and life partner, Robin Statham and Bernard and Marlana Dobyanski; sisters and brothersin- law Katherine and Ralph Wagner; Carolyn and David Stark and Dianne and Dennis Sechelski; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers were Judson Poret, Clint Dobyanski, Robbie Dobyanski, Adam Dobyanski, Joe Alonso, Russell Fredwood, Michael Eastep, Tanner Hansen, and Alex Quinones.

Honorary Bearers were Jeremy Poret, David Dobyanski Jr., Trenton Moy, Luke Moy, Owen Dobyanski, Cooper Dobyanski, Cole Dobyanski, Addison Dobyanski, Jaden Dobyanski, Dominic Fredwood, Eli Eastep, Camden Eastep, Ethan Strawn, and Morgan Wetuski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cecelia Dobyanski; sister and brother-in-law Magdalen and Lambert Laskowski; niece Debra Wagner and nephews Jeremy Ray Poret, John Michael Dobyanski and Rodney Laskowski.

