Voters flock to polls

Grimes County voters showed up early to take advantage of early voting in the 2022 November General Election, with 529 ballots cast Monday, Oct. 24.

Grimes County Election Administrator Lucy Ybarra stated this is the largest turnout on the first day at the polls since the November 2020 Presidential Election. On Monday, 291 ballots were cast at the Grimes County Courthouse and 238 voters showed up to the Navasota Center.

There were 657 ballots sent by mail, and so far, 312 of those ballots have been returned (47%). Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4. The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 28.

Early voting hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. with extended hours from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Early voting locations include Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street in Anderson and the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and 10 voting locations will be open throughout the county from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Grimes County voters can vote at any of the locations.

Election day locations

Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street in Anderson;

Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota;

Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St. in Iola;

Progressive Center, 615 W. Virginia St. in Navasota;

Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Ln. in Plantersville;

Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 in Navasota;

Bedias Community Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias;

Richards VFD, 11136 FM 149 E. in Richards;

Keith Community Center, 8808 CR 172 in Iola;

Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 FM 1774 in Todd Mission;

For more information about the 2022 November General Election and to view a sample ballot, visit www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections.