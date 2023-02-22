RICHARD EUGENE LAY 1950 – 2023

Mr. Richard Eugene Lay, 72, of Navasota, passed away on Monday, February 13. Graveside services were held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, February 19, in Brookside Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Edward Walker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Richard was born in Trenton, MI, on December 23, 1950, to Homer Lay, Jr. and Mary Frances Crouch. He attended Dickinson High School, but later enlisted in the United States Marines Corps, at the age of 17. Richard proudly served his country for 11 years and was a Vietnam War veteran.

He had many hobbies and interests. He loved giving back to his community through charity work with local fire departments and churches. He enjoyed spending time riding horses and, loving on his Chihuahua puppies

Richard met and later married Pamela Carrizales, and the couple shared 22 beautiful years together. He meant the world to his family, friends, and his community. To know Richard was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Pamela; sons, Stephen Lay, Robert Lay & his wife Linda, and Joseph Lay; daughters, Billie Lay Rogers & her husband Rick, Elizabeth Russell, and Raquel Carrizales; brother, James M. Lay & his wife Leticia; sisters, Bonnie Lay Walker & husband Michael Earl, and Lola Elizzette Suber & her husband Frank; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral.com.