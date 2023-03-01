BIGGEST PARTY IN TEXAS! La Mafia, Aaron Watson perform live at 11th Annual Texas Birthday Bash

A Texas-sized birthday party is returning to historic downtown Navasota March 3-4. The 11th Annual Texas Birthday Bash features two days of family-fun with some of the greatest music in Texas.

Friday night features music from Jeff Canada, La Fiebre and La Mafia. Saturday’s lineup includes Payton Howie, Jason Cassidy, Wade Hayes, Kevin Fowler and Aaron Watson.

In addition to great live music, there is a Made-in-Texas Craft Show and Made-in-Texas Food Vendors. The kid zone is a huge draw featuring the Ol’ West Gunfighters with shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a petting zoo, bounce house and a mechanical bull.

The Sounds of Texas

On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. with Jeff Canada taking the stage, followed by La Fiebre at 6:30 p.m. and La Mafia at 8:30 p.m.

La Mafia – Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Oscar De La Rosa and Armando Lichtenberger Jr. have been able to reach the World with their original “POP GRUPERO” style that combines their influences of Spanish music as well as English rock and Pop music.

Winners of two American Grammys and three Latin Grammys, the most recent in 2020 with “Live In Mexico.”

Lead Vocalist Oscar De La Rosa of Houston has filled many a heart with his raw emotion. Armando Lichtenberger Jr. of Alice began his musical journey at 12 years old on accordion and later learned keys and has created a distinct playing style.

On keyboards and second voice is an integral part of La Mafia, David De La Garza III of Seguin has been with the band since 1989. On electric bass is Rudy Martinez, of San Antonio. Robbie Longoria of Brownsville plays bajo-sexto and percussion, Viktor Pacheko of Monterrey, NL plays guitar and the newest addition to the band is drummer Alan Lopez of Monterrey, NL.

La Mafia along with a loyal fan base continue to appeal to new generations of music fans throughout the world. They have numerous hits including “Vida,” “Me Estoy Enamorando,” “Un Millon De Rosas,” “Me Duele Estar Solo” and many more.

La Fiebre – Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Founded as a rock band in 1986, the band from Pasadena made a quick transition to Tejano music.

The band has received several Latin Grammy Award nominations. They have an array of hit tracks including “Borrach de Besos,” Solo un Sue,” Eres Mi Primer Amor,” “Siempre” and more.

Jeff Canada – Friday, 5 p.m.

Jeff Canada is a local country music artist with a big voice. He is a rising star on the Texas Music scene.

Canada has several original songs that show off his talented voice and guitar playing skills including “Ride with Me,” “Blame It On Me” and “Lucky.”

Gates open Saturday at 1 p.m.

Aaron Watson – Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

The “Honkey Tonk Kid,” Aaron Watson, has performed for over 20 years. He is a true independent artist whose only goal is playing country music without restrictions.

Working without corporate backers, he has nonetheless reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart five separate times – an impressive feat by any standard – and that includes his triumphant 2015 set, “The Underdog,” which landed at number one.

Surrounded by some of the best musicians, Watson puts on a show everyone will enjoy. You’ll grab your partner and want to dance the night away to hits including “That Look,” “3rd Gear & 17,” “July In Cheyenne,” “Freight Train” and countless others.

Kevin Fowler – Saturday, 6:45 p.m.

Where there is a party there is music from Kevin Fowler. No stranger to the Texas Birthday Bash Stage, Fowler brings an energetic performance to the stage with crowd-favorites that will have everyone singing along.

The sounds of hits such as “Beer, Bait And Ammo,” “The Lord Loves a Drinkin’ Man,” “Hard Man to Love,” “Long Line of Losers,” “100% Texan” and more will ring through downtown Navasota.

Wade Hayes – Saturday, 5 p.m.

Given a 5% chance to survive a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Wade Hayes continues to pour his heart into country music and live life to the fullest.

A sound that has made lifelong fans, Hayes has a pure voice, and his chart-topping songs have a story to tell. His hits include “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancin’ with You,” “Don’t Stop,” “What I Meant to Say” and various others.

Jason Cassidy – Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

Born in New Caney, Jason Cassidy is the perfect combination of musical talent, a classic country voice and stage performer.

Cassidy performs numerous original hits and pays tribute to country legends with quality covers. Some of his originals include “Blame it on Waylon,” “What If,” “You” and the music continues.

Payton Howie – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Payton Howie has a southern swagger that has allowed her to share the stage with many of the greats including Carrie Underwood, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Gary Allan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Aaron Watson and many more.

Her original songs include “Jail and Jesus,” “Freedom,” and “Country Before Me” among others.

Shuttle Buses

The Texas Birthday Bash is partnering with Navasota High School to accommodate parking needs. Shuttle buses will run Friday and Saturday from Navasota High School, 1 Rattler Drive, to the Texas Birthday Bash entry gate. Friday's shuttle will run from 5 p.m. and continue until an hour after the headliner’s performance. Saturday's shuttle will run from 1 p.m. until an hour after the headliner’s performance.

Tickets

For tickets and more information, visit www.texasbirthdaybash.com.