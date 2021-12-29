River Jaxton Blair, age 20 months, died peacefully in his mother’s arms Thursday, December 16, at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands. The family plans a memorial service celebrating his life at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

River was born April 18, 2020 in Houston to Heather Vowels and Michael Blair. He entered this world four weeks early and left it all too soon. His short life brought his parents and grandparents so much joy and love. River was always happy, always smiling or laughing, and always spreading his sunshine to those around him.

River was very advanced for his age, his counting and recognition of numbers, colors and letters far exceeded those in his age bracket. He was inquisitive and curious from day one, learning quickly and thirsting for more. He enjoyed watching television, spinning in circles and playing with the family cat. River will be thought of and missed daily by those who loved him. If his short life could give us all a little legacy, it would be to spread love and happiness and to hug your children a little tighter for tomorrow is uncertain.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Heather Vowels and Michael Blair; grandparents, Jeff Vowels and Tammy Vowels; uncle, Jeff Vowels; aunts, Claudia Castillo, Krissy Blair, Dana Curbow and Angela Curbow; and numerous other family members.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral. com.