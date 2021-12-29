Lady Rattlers edge Crockett

The Navasota Lady Rattlers improved to 15-6 on the season with a 47-43 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs at Rattler Gym Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Navasota used a balance scoring attack with three Lady Rattlers scoring double-digits. Sophomore Bryanna Stokes and senior Samia White each scored 13. Stokes also had 7 assists and 6 steals. White grabbed 8 rebounds. Nala Richardson scored 10 points and had 5 steals.

The Lady Rattlers are competing in the Cameron Lady Yoe Christmas Classic Dec. 28-30, and will host Snook Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.