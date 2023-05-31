RODNEY JOSEPH TYLER 1971 – 2023

Rodney Joseph Tyler, 51 of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023in Oklahoma. Memorial services are Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the P.A. Smith Hotel in Navasota.

Rodney was born on June 17, 1971 to Helen and Earl Tyler. Most of his life Rodney and his family resided in Roans Prairie, Texas. He graduated from Anderson-Shiro High School and was in Retail/ IT. Rodney married his first wife Beverly on February 2, 1990. They were married for almost 25 years and had two children, Ethan and Lindsay Tyler. Rodney’s faith in Jehovah was evident in his dedication to the Kingdom Hall in Navasota.

Rodney enjoyed outdoor activities and was an avid sports lover. He moved to Oklahoma in 2019 where he met and married Renata Tyler of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Renata of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; mother, Helen of Palestine, TX; son, Ethan Tyler of Navasota; daughter, Lindsay Tyler of Navasota; sisters, Michelle and Missy Tyler of Palestine; grandchildren, Truett, Addison and Cora Tyler of Navasota; stepsons, Joshua Smith of Idaho, Benjamin Smith of Wyoming and Argus Erhardt of New York.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Tyler; grandfather, Stash Vezorak; and grandmother, Pricilla Vezorak.

Rodney lived his life to the fullest and in the last couple months of his life, he was able to spend it with his grandchildren or to them known as Jaja. Truett, Addison and Cora loved their Jaja.