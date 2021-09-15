Tanya Brooke Roese, 32, of Navasota, passed away Friday, September 10, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at Faith Outreach Christian Center with Pastor Henry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Brooke was born August 21, 1989 in College Station to Teresa and Don Wayne Roese. Brooke loved music, watching NASCAR, going to concerts and just life in general. Her two girls, Brooklyn and Bliss were her world. She was part of a close knit family and loved her nieces and nephews as her own. It takes a village, they say… and Brooke cherished her “village.”

She is survived by her father, Don Wayne Roese; grandmother, Lucille Powell; daughters, Brooklynn and Bliss Roese; sister, Kelli Roese Hermann and nieces and nephews Caiden O’Neil, Ivena, Harper and Josephine Hermann and Jasen Hegemeyer as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousin.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Roese.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.