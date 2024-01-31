THERESA “TEDDY” ANNE LEMERY RIDOUT

Theresa Anne Lemery Ridout, age 86, passed away on January 12, 2024. Theresa was born March 7, 1937, in Glens Falls, NY to Theodore Charles Lemery and Helene Dubee Lemery. Theresa was affectionately nicknamed “Teddy” by her father. Her early life was spent in upstate New York, and she graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1954.

In 1959, she married John Ridout and settled in Florida. Together, they had four children: Karen Haaser (Richard), Lori Sandoval (Mario), Michelle McGowen (Robby), and Michael Ridout (Carolyn).

Teddy moved to Texas in 1977 where she remained. She had a long and successful career at ReedHycalog/ Camco, where she ultimately achieved the position of senior executive secretary. She went on to work as a patent paralegal with Schlumberger where she eventually retired. The pride Teddy took in her professional accomplishments reflected her hard work, dedication, and strong work ethic.

She met Edmond McGee, Jr. in 2000. They enjoyed a quiet life together on Edmond’s family homestead in Navasota, TX for fifteen years. After Edmond passed, Teddy moved to Alvin, TX to be closer to family. Teddy always had a great fondness for Edmond’s daughter, Catherine, and they shared an ongoing connection long after Edmond’s passing.

Beyond her professional achievements, Teddy was known for her vibrant and friendly personality. Her infectious laughter was a source of joy to all who had the pleasure of sharing moments with her. Teddy had a unique ability to create bonds, and she treasured the company of friends, often enjoying a hearty laugh and a glass of wine together. Her love for life and the joy she brought to others made her a cherished friend and confidante.

Teddy immersed herself in each community she lived in. Her passions included square dancing, jazzercise, water aerobics, silver sneakers, book clubs, bible studies, the ocean, and most of all, gathering with her family. Her volunteering outreach included Medical Bridges, ushering at the Alley Theatre, Lions Club, Camp Allen ministries, church altar guilds, and most recently Grace Episcopal Church Food Ministry where she was the first face to greet volunteers each Thursday morning. She loved her Episcopal Church families at St. Luke’s (Deer Park, TX), St. Thomas the Apostle (Nassau Bay, TX), St. Paul’s (Navasota, TX), and most recently Grace (Alvin, TX).

Family was at the core of Teddy’s heart, and she was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She adored her fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, embracing the role of “Nanny” with joy, affection, and humor. Despite great distances, Teddy remained close to her brothers, Frank (Sally) and Ted (Jeanne) and her sister, Bernadette. The love and warmth she shared with her family created a legacy that will endure for generations.

As we mourn the loss of Teddy, let us remember the vibrant spirit, the laughter, and the love she shared with all who were fortunate to be a part of her life. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Grace Episcopal Church in Alvin, TX. Immediately following, there will be a reception for all her family and friends to celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. Please plan to join us at The Venue on Sealy in Alvin, TX after the service.

In lieu of flowers, her family kindly requests donations to the Grace Episcopal Church Food Pantry Ministry or the Priest’s Discretionary Fund.