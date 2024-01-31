CORA L. LEWIS 1928 – 2024

Cora L. Lewis 95, of Richards, Texas departed this life on January 21, 2024, at the home of her daughter in Missouri City, Texas. She was born in Navasota, Texas on December 24, 1928 to the late Ocea and Larcile Jackson. She met and married the late Rev. Tommie Lewis, Sr. To this union eight children were born.

At an early age Ms. Lewis Joined Coaxberry Baptist. She later joined St. Paul Baptist Church in Dacus, Texas where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. She consistently coordinated the Annual Family and Friends Day at St. Paul. As her health declined Cora frequently attended services at Mt. Horeb MBC, Houston Texas. She has always strived to inspire and encourage others. Her goal was to “always make your day better than her day.”

Ms. Lewis worked on several jobs, including at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. She attended Blinn College and received her Medication Aide License. She retired from the Anderson Court System as a Step-worker.

In her later years, GOD began to speak to her through poems. Her first poem written was called “A Little”. But look what GOD has turned into a lot. At the age of 88, Ms. Lewis published her first Book of Inspirational Poems and Affirmations titled “Comforting Words In these Days and Times”.

She is a strong pillar in the community as she stands firmly on her faith in GOD. Ms. Lewis created many precious memories for family and friends as she hosted an annual Fish fry for many years and served her famous Homemade Ice Cream.

One of Ms. Lewis’ favorite songs is “Lord Today”. Have I helped some needy Soul Along the way?

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ocea Jackson, Larcile Jackson; her brothers, Alfred Jackson, and Willie Jackson, Grandsons Tommy Lewis III, and Benny T. Lewis.

Ms. Lewis is the fifth Generation in her family. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her family. She leaves to mourn her daughters Mattie Ordaz, Elmary Wells (Maurice), Marie Lewis, Debra Lewis; sons, Tommie Lewis Jr. (Alice), Roland Lewis (Helen), Benny Lewis (Annette) and Alfred Wayne Lewis; 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren; godsons, Rev. Jimmy Lawrence and Eugene Perry; goddaughters, Lois Lawson and Rose Johnson; sisterin- love, Francoise Jackson; godbrothers, John Williams and Eddie Williams; and a host of other relatives and special friends. She is loved by many who affectionately calls her “Mom” and her dear friend who called her “Auntie” Ms. Dorothy Fleming. Her daily prayer partners and cousins Rev. L.C. Lee and Delores Thomas.

The homegoing services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at St. Holland MBC, 15898 Hwy 6 South, in Navasota. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m.