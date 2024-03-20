TINA MARIE KOTT 1959 – 2024

Tina Marie Kott, 64, of Anderson, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, after a battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, with time and location to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Tina was born on Dec. 8, 1959, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to James and Bobbie Kott. Tina is preceded in death by her parents, James Kott and Bobbie (Cobb) Kott; and her sister, Donna Kott Hejny.

She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Kott and Sandy Kott; her brother, Jay Kott and his wife, Teresa; her nephews, Lee O’Connell (Asheligh & London) and Chris Proske (Colette, Xian & Logan); her nieces, Maegen Roach (Kyle & Royce), Trisha Lookadoo (John), Jayme Ziebell (Nathan); and her sister-in-love, Dana Dobbs (Brian Backhus).

Tina’s passion was working at the family café and caring for her numerous cats. Tina loved the community of Anderson and all the people she met working there the past 38 years. Her goal was to make 40 years there, but God had other plans. Tina enjoyed playing the lottery and doing her scratch-off tickets. Unfortunately, she never hit the BIG ONE.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Shiro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 13, Shiro, Texas 77876.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St, Anderson, TX 77830.