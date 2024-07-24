Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Presidential race making history
Next article
Annual gun show exercises 2nd amendment
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 21 hours ago
Read so far

VADIE MARIE PAULHILL BUCKNER 1948 – 2024

July 24, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Obituaries
  • Article Image Alt Text

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ms. Vadie Marie Paulhill Buckner, 75, of Shiro, TX. Full of love, strength, and resilience, she touched the lives of all who knew her.

A celebration of life service was held, Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, TX, with interment at Midway Cemetery in Shiro, TX.

Contributions to the American Heart Association and the National Kidney Foundation, in memory of Ms. Vadie Buckner, are appreciated.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024