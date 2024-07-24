VADIE MARIE PAULHILL BUCKNER 1948 – 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ms. Vadie Marie Paulhill Buckner, 75, of Shiro, TX. Full of love, strength, and resilience, she touched the lives of all who knew her.

A celebration of life service was held, Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, TX, with interment at Midway Cemetery in Shiro, TX.

Contributions to the American Heart Association and the National Kidney Foundation, in memory of Ms. Vadie Buckner, are appreciated.