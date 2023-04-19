WAYNE RUCKER 1938 – 2023

Oliver Wayne Rucker, 84 of Anderson, died Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023, at Bluebonnet Place in College Station.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services took place 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Frist Baptist Church of Navasota with Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiating. Masonic graveside services followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers were Logan McKown, Justin McKown, Jason Rucker, Korey Kunc, J.E. Clayton, Carl Schroeder, Brian Yung, Johnny Acosta and Corey Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Lynch, David Pasket, Shane Werchan, Rusty Farquhar and Travis B Bryan III.

Wayne was born on October 26, 1938, in Madisonville to Howard Mitchell Rucker and Thelma Ruth Post Rucker – and raised in Grimes County. Wayne attended Iola High School and graduated in 1957. After graduating high school, he briefly lived in Huntsville for work, then moved back to Grimes County to take over the unfinished term of District Clerk, from his father, Howard Rucker, due to health issues. After completing this term, he was reelected every term for the next 30 years Wayne retired in 2006 and stayed active in the community with several part time jobs.

While living in Grimes County, he and his former wife raised their two daughters, Lisa, and Lori. Wayne loved his two girls, Lisa, and Lori, and referred to Lisa as the one with “chic” style and Lori as “Annie Oakley.” He would often compliment Lisa on her “chic” attire and never understood why Lori had to wear jeans with holes in them, offering to buy her a “whole” pair of jeans. While he adored his daughters, his two grandchildren, Logan and Pressli, were the absolute light of his life. They were the main priority in his life and everything he did or planned was for them and their betterment. He wanted the best life for Logan and Pressli and contributed in many ways to make sure this happened.

Wayne was a member of the First Baptist Church in Navasota for many years. He loved being a part of the church and had many memories from being the greeter at the front door and making sure everyone got a church bulletin, alongside Mr. Fabian, while joking with each other and enjoying greeting everyone. He also proudly served in the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He loved serving in the lodge and made many lifelong friends in the brotherhood. Wayne also volunteered his time over the years, including being on the board of Campfire Girls Association and The American Heart Association.

His heart was always with all the people of Grimes County and served as the District Clerk with pride and joy. Wayne strived to do the best he possibly could for all his supporters throughout the years. Before computers, technology and direct deposit, many times his daughters would find him working after hours, personally taking child support checks to people, especially if it was on a Friday, so that they did not have to wait through the weekend. Many people remember him going house to house, county wide, to hand out his card and chat with them. He enjoyed it so much that one time he “forgot” Lisa and Lori at the old Brookshire Brothers! Of course, this was during election time and the girls made it home safely. Wayne was deeply loved by his County & District Clerks Association family.

Wayne loved country music, especially the oldies and took up karaoke for a while, and you never knew where he would end up. He traveled all over Texas and enjoyed meeting new people and taking in the scenery of all the places he visited. Out and about in his home county, was his favorite past time. Wayne enjoyed socializing with others and would lend a helping hand to anyone that came his way or needed anything. Over the last few years, he loved attending Sunday school at church, especially in Mr. Hollis Hood’s class, and he looked forward to it. Wayne also took pride in speaking at the annual Iola FFA Banquet and he did this for the last several years. Everyone attending the banquet always enjoyed hearing Wayne speak about his time in the FFA, and the teachers even ordered him a new replacement FFA jacket, which he requested to be laid to rest in.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Mitchell Rucker and Thelma Ruth Post Rucker, infant brother, Herman Charles Rucker, sister, Emma Ruth Rucker Marburger and brother George Howard Rucker.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa McKown and husband Justin, daughter Lori Clayton and her significant other, Korey Kunc, grandson, Logan McKown and his wife Kelsi, and his granddaughter, Pressli Clayton along with numerous relatives and a great number of friends.

A special thanks for all the support and help from the staff at Bluebonnet Assisted Living in

College Station, where he spent the last months of his life. To all there who took care of him,

and to Rita, Jessica, Scott, Lelo, Lorryn, Stephanie, Christina and Virginia for everything you did

for him. And to Enhabit Home Health Hospice team, Amy, Dawn, Raven and Bruce, for taking

care of him and all of the extra support given during this difficult time.

In lieu of usual remembrances, it was Wayne's request for memorials to be made to First Baptist Church, 301 Church St., Navasota, TX 77868 or Iola FFA (cferguson@iolaisd.net).

