RICKY DAVID KLAWINSKY 1959 – 2023

Mr. Ricky David Klawinsky, 63, of Richards, TX, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Rev. Perry Espinosa officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Ricky was born in Navasota, TX, on October 22, 1959, to Joe and Mae Pearl (Bundrich) Klawinsky. He attended Richards School District and later graduated from Richards High School.

Outside of his professional life as a carpenter within the construction industry, Ricky had several passions he pursued. He loved fishing and enjoyed being outside with family and friends.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Klawinsky, Jr. and Kerry Klawinsky.

Left to cherish his memories are his brothers, Philip Klawinsky and his wife, Zereta, Larry Klawinsky and his wife, Shawn, Paul Klawinsky and his wife, Amanda, Terry Klawinsky and his wife, Linda, and Jerry Klawinsky and his wife, Liz; sisters, Josephine Collins, Jeanette Kroll and her husband, Mike, Kathy Tomkivits, Linda Dodssman and her husband, Lawrence, Debbie Lee and her husband, Donald, and Beverly Sahlatura and her husband, Donald; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

