WILLIAM TRAVIS STEWART 1985 – 2023

Travis Stewart, 38, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, in Bryan. Visitation began 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Evergreen Baptist Church. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating services was Jeff Morgan, Pastor. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Travis was born on July 29, 1985, to his parents, Sewell and Linda Kimich Stewart, in Bryan, Texas. He lived in Iola and attended public schools and was recognized for his perfect attendance throughout elementary and high school years.

He would venture on to Tennessee to receive his undergraduate degree from Freewill Baptist Bible College. Travis continued studying God’s Word at Dallas Theological Seminary where he received his Master’s degree in Theology. Travis devoted his entire life to God. He participated in several missionary trips to promote God’s Word by being an example of Jesus in the Vineyard.

Travis is the youngest of his siblings: Yancey, Bradley, Cleve, and Melinda. He also enjoyed family time and witnessing the births of his nieces and nephews: Dakota, Conner, Mckenzi, Jada and Noah. Travis was truly a God fearing man who wanted the best for his family and friends. Sharing the Word of God, living accordingly to God’s will for him was the best he could provide.

Preceded in death by grandparents and numerous family members.

He is survived by his parents, Sewell and Linda; his siblings, Yancey Stewart, Bradley and wife, De Ann Stewart, Cleve and wife Samantha Stewart, Melinda and husband Shaun Pruett; nieces and nephews, Dakota, Conner, Liberty, Mckenzi, Jada, and Noah; his aunts and uncles; extended family and close friends.