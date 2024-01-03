Navasota to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Navasota Citywide Mission and the City of Navasota are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with their annual parade and memorial celebration Saturday, Jan. 13. Festivities to honor Dr. King begins with the parade at 11 a.m. Entries to promote businesses are encouraged including floats, vehicles, vintage cars, motorcycles, etc. Lineup ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!