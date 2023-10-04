WILLIAM WALTER “BILL” SULLIVAN 1951 – 2023

Mr. William Walter “Bill” Sullivan, 72, passed away Sunday morning, October 1, 2023 at his home in Navasota after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation with family and friends will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Rev. Fred Seay officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. in Navasota, TX.

Bill was born in Navasota, TX, April 22, 1951 to Barney Lewis and Ada Eva Cunningham Sullivan ofAnderson, TX. Bill graduated from Navasota High School in 1969 and attended Texas A&M University. There, Bill earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Journalism in 1973 and continued on to earn a master’s degree concentrated in Agricultural Economics and Real Estate Economics in 1976.

Bill gained experience in various capacities in the property tax profession, and after a few short years was appointed as the Grimes County Appraisal District’s first Chief Appraiser in 1981 where he served his community for 34 years until retiring in 2015. Bill enjoyed learning about various subjects, but mostly enjoyed a good conversation learning about or sharing his interest in Civil War and World War II history, old country music trivia, old movie quotes, entertainment history, and baseball.

Bill is preceded in death by his father and mother; father-in-law and motherin- law, Edward and Marylyn Warzon; brother-in-law, Robert Warzon, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Cherie Sullivan; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Nikki Sullivan; daughter, Kathleen Sullivan; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Leigh and Jay Pool; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Marilyn Sullivan; brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law, David and Linda Warzon, and Kevin and Tina Warzon; granddaughters, Talli Sullivan and Sullivan Jane Pool; grandson, William Pool; along with a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and dear friends.

For those that desire, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Memorial Giving, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.noblesfuneral. com.