Alfred Rufus Smith, 93, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Memorial Hermann hospital in The Woodlands. He peacefully passed to his eternal home of no more pain or sorrow, surrounded by loving family.

Born and raised in Plantersville, Texas, the son of Rufus L. and Anna Elizabeth Taylor Smith.

Alfred leaves his loving wife of 72 years, Joyce (Hodgkins) Smith; daughter, Mary Anne Posinski; his sons, Alfred E Smith and his wife, Elaine Smith; Greg Smith; sister, Lillian Frances Smith; seven grandchildren, James, Luanne and spouse Tim, Jared, Debbie and spouse Jon, Steven, Melissa, Anna; five great grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, Phoenix, Jordan, Brenden, and many nieces and nephews along with close friends.

He was a lifelong resident of Houston, TX until moving to Conroe Texas in 2004.

In his early years, Alfred worked various jobs until starting a career with Missouri Pacific Railroad, which later changed to Union Pacific. He retired with the railroad after 41 years.

Alfred had a passion for animals, especially for dogs. He and Joyce had various family pets that they loved dearly. He had a talent for paint and bodywork on cars, and always had a backyard project going. Later Alfred loved going to car shows and owning various antique cars. He developed a special friendship with Frank Scantlin. They enjoyed special times traveling and common interest in the love of antique cars. Gardening and growing his tomato and blackberries brought him great pleasure.

He was preceded in death by parents, in-laws; sisters, Carrie Ella, Bernice, Delores; brother, Jack (JC); brothers-in-law, sister-inlaw and son-in-law, Louis Posinski Jr.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Navasota and Alfred was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at https://www. dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/conroe-tx/alfred- smith-11475803 for the Smith family.

Pallbearers were Jared Smith, Steven Smith, Michael Smith, Randy Lillard, Tim Johnson, Curtis Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Frank Scantlin, Gene Taylor, Bill Glass, Jon Evans, Maxie Smith.