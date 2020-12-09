The great fifth grade Christmas party

When I was teaching, we were allowed to have Christmas parties in our classrooms. It was always on the last day before the Christmas break and it was only a half-day, to boot. Besides taking attendance and lunch there was not much else going on. The kids were so amped up and ready to get out of school for a while that all I could do was to keep them contained – and entertained.

It started off as a day of busywork for the kids, but as the years went on, I could tell that what they really wanted was a chance to dance. I had a used and abused portable stereo in my classroom and the kids asked one year if they could use it to play some music. I said, “Sure,” not fully knowing the transformative effect that was about to take place. Almost instantly chairs and desks started to get moved to create a makeshift dance floor. And they danced, and danced, and danced with all of their youthful energy. It was a sight to see! It was magic. That’s when I learned what they really wanted for Christmas – and it didn’t cost me a dime.

During the following years I was able to make the party much better and bigger. The kids volunteered to bring in snacks and before long we had a huge spread of nachos, Frito Pie, chips, dips, sodas, and candy. I brought in a better stereo set and completely gave up on the idea of having any instruction taking place on that day. One year I totally pranked the kids by telling them that there wasn’t going to be a party because none of them brought the food items that they said they were going to bring. They were notorious about signing up to bring something and then forgetting at the last minute. Anyway, they totally bought my story, but when they came in the room, their eyes lit up when they saw that I had everything decorated, all of the food was set out and ready, the desks and chairs were stacked up in the corner and at the press of a button, the party was on!

Every year I tried to make the Christmas Party a little better than the last time. The height of my achievement was the year before I retired. My parties had a reputation of being the best – and the loudest! Students from other rooms would routinely wander in and stay for a long while. This made things very crowded, so I created VIP passes for each of my students and I had two boys act as security guards at the door. If I recall correctly, I even had a velvet rope that the boys used to allow the “VIPs” to pass by them one at a time. The only thing missing was a mirrored disco ball. The whole scene was ordered chaos, but Ahh! – what fun!

When the music finally died and the kids lined up to go home, I got some of the best presents I have ever received - heartfelt hugs. Kids that were not all that outgoing were all smiles on that day. It’s impossible on a teacher’s salary to give 27 kids their own personally wrapped Christmas present, but I think I did a fair job of making some memories. I will never forget the look of pure joy on their faces. There is a season for everything, especially a time to dance, to have fun – and to just be a kid. I’ve grown older since that time, but I haven’t really grown up. I will never forget the magic of that moment. You don’t need money to make a child’s Christmas bright, just show them some love.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week.