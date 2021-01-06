You are all invited to support our veterans

Well, here we go into a new year with renewed hope for help to those who have defended our country. As veterans, let us not forget each other. An occasional phone call greeting to a fellow vet could be just the thing that he or she needs at that moment in time. In other words, stay in touch with each other and not just by way of social media. A personal phone call could be the thing that helps a veteran over a rough spot in their life.

Now, for some breaking local news. A local establishment is going to have a permanent “MIA” display in place to remind all who go there of the sacrifices of a few, for all of us. The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, located at the intersection of County Roads 302 and 304 in the southern part of Grimes County, supports our veterans in many ways and they are asking all veterans to be at their establishment at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 17.

A “MIA” Memorial Table will be set up at that time and will be a permanent display. The owners of the Whiskey Tango would like to have as many veterans as possible and their families present for the assembly and dedication of this Memorial.

Please be advised that this is a smoking permitted facility, so be prepared for the smell of cigarette smoke while inside. If the weather permits, the large doors will be open to allow most of the smoke out of the building. For those that do smoke, we will ask that you please refrain from smoking for the half hour or so of the ceremony.

Following the dedication ceremony, there will be an open mic, jam session, with many good musicians performing from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Plan to be at the assembly and dedication of the Memorial and then stick around for some good entertainment.

As a veteran, I would like to thank the owners of the Whiskey Tango and their team that came up with this idea and brought it to fruition and for their continued support of veterans.

I hope that everyone has a prosperous and healthy New Year. Until the next time, may God bless Texas and the USA!

Carl Dry is a Korean War veteran, a former Grimes County Veterans Service Officer and former VFW Post 4006 Commander.