Mayor to present “State of the City” Address

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Navasota Examiner and the City of Navasota, will host the 2021 Navasota State of the City meeting 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the Navasota Center. For the first time, the event will be held both live and virtually on Zoom. The State of the City will feature updates from Matt Prochaska, President and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation; Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth; NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick; and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, who is the keynote speaker.

In-person attendees for this free event will be required to register in advance to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Johnny McNally, sees benefits to the virtual aspect of this year’s State of the City meeting. “We see this as an opportunity to reach as many county residents and businesses as possible, while still complying with the state’s safety requirements for live events.”

Lunch will be provided to onsite attendees, courtesy of the event sponsors. The Mayor’s State of the City address is an annual event where business, community, faith and non-profit leaders come together to hear a recap of the prior year and a preview of what is expected for the new year.

To reserve your seat, please visit the Chamber of Commerce website at navasotagrimeschamber.com. Contact the Chamber of Commerce with any questions at (936) 825-6600.