Anderson-Shiro competed at the regional powerlifting meet in Dublin. Jade Buchanan (center) lifted her way to the 3A State Championship placing first at regionals with a total lift of 875 pounds. Kaleigh Kirsch (left) placed third and Kayleigh Lincecum (right) placed fourth. ...

