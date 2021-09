IOLA – The Iola Bulldog junior varsity football team were top dogs as they dominated the Thorndale Bulldogs 37-14 Thursday, Sept. 16 in Iola.

Caden Jordan got the start at quarterback for Iola and was one of five Bulldogs to find the end zone. Other players scoring included Kyler Dreher, Blake Bennett, Kage Lee and Cullen Walton.