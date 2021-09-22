Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Bulldog JV dominates Thorndale
Navasota Rattler Freshman drops first game

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
Sports
HUFFMAN – The Navasota Rattler Freshman fell to the Hargrave Falcons on a late score in the fourth quarter, 22-14.

Navasota quarterback Javyn Jessie tossed two touchdown passes in the first quarter, one to Cameron Ross and the other to Markerian Wesley-Stamps. Salvador Paz was successful on both point-after attempts.

Defensively Terrick Henry and ZyMerick Taylor each had an interception. Navasota falls to 3-1 on the season. They play at Cameron Thursday, Sept. 23.

