Dickenson hangs up her cleats

Mikaela Dickenson will not be playing softball this season.

The Iola High School graduate competed for Neosho County Community College (Kan.) as a freshman during the spring, when she hit .182 in six games and had three runs batted in. The catcher had a .882 fielding percentage in 17 chances and threw out a runner attempting to steal.

But the sophomore has transferred to Texas A&M University. Dickenson said she accumulated dual enrollment credit while at Iola, so she was ready to pursue architectural studies at A&M. “I really enjoyed my time there,” she said about Neosho. “I’ve always wanted to go to A&M. I ultimately decided academically A&M was going to be the best fit for me,” she said.

Dickenson thought about extending her softball career, yet a fall injury factored into her decision not to play. She said she strained her back and had a pinched nerve. “I wasn’t stretching properly,” she said. “I had underlying back problems. I played softball year-round. I think I pushed my body too far.”

She received physical therapy during the Christmas break and was cleared to compete in the spring. The several hours of daily softball activities became too much, however. “It just got to the point where it hurt all the time, even when I wasn’t practicing,” she said.

Women’s golf

University of Arkansas at Monticello sophomore Skylar Mast received Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar recognition. One of five from the team to be cited, the Richards High alumna had an 82.7 scoring average the past season.

Women’s volleyball

Previously at Anderson-Shiro High, Hannah Barosh is no longer on the Southeastern Louisiana University roster. She had four digs and four service aces in eight matches as a junior last year.

Baseball

Nicholls State University left-handed pitcher Josh Mancuso made four relief appearances for Acadiana of the Texas Collegiate League. The former Owl had a 0-1 record.

Men’s rodeo

Anderson-Shiro graduate Paden Hurst tied for fourth in bareback riding at a Weatherford event. He earned $445.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com