District 20-4A All-District Soccer

Jayley Medina - Sophomore Co-Offensive Player of the Year Elora Alexander - Junior Goalkeeper of the Year; Academic All-District Princess Rodriguez - Junior First Team All-District; Academic All-District Magdalene Gomez - Senior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Mariela Vargas - Senior Second Team All-District Elizabeth Trejo - Junior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Esmerelda Gomez - Junior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Piper Alexander ...

