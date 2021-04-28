Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Health care billions hang in the balance with 1115 Waiver
Next article
Memorial Day is May 31

District 20-4A All-District Soccer

Posted in:
Sports
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Jayley Medina - Sophomore Co-Offensive Player of the Year Elora Alexander - Junior Goalkeeper of the Year; Academic All-District Princess Rodriguez - Junior First Team All-District; Academic All-District Magdalene Gomez - Senior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Mariela Vargas - Senior Second Team All-District Elizabeth Trejo - Junior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Esmerelda Gomez - Junior Second Team All-District; Academic All-District Piper Alexander ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021