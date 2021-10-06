Eagles fly past Owls

NEWTON —The Anderson-Shiro Owls had a rough go Friday night against district foe and the 5th ranked Newton Eagles. A humid, rainy environment coupled with miscues and injuries allowed the perennial powerhouse East Texas team to blank the Owls 58-0.

The Eagles wasted no time getting to the Owls’ offensive and defensive units anchored by powerful offensive and defensive lines and solid running backs. Offensively, Newton scored on their opening drive and got in rhythm quickly. Defensively, the Eagles stopped the Owl attack with a swarming effort all night.

According to Coach Brad Hodges, the Owls dug in, played tough, and had some victories on both sides of the ball that can be built on.

The Owls have been bitten by the injury bug all season and Friday night was no exception. Despite missing key players and coaches throughout this game and season, the Owls have responded by playing with enthusiasm and effort. That effort and energy has not been lost on the coaching staff.

“The players have come to compete week in and week out despite the opponent and conditions,” said Hodges. “They do not give up, there is no quit in them.” That was evident Friday night even when faced with tremendous adversity. The Owls played in rough conditions against a tough opponent to the end. “It is a testament to our older leaders and our staff. Our athletes are gaining valuable experience.”

The Owls will look for a little payback from last year’s Hurricane Delta game this Friday night, Oct. 8, as they host the Hemphill Hornets at Owl Stadium. Kickoff is set of 7pm in Anderson.