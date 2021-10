Iola sophomore Lindsey Gooch placed first in the varsity girl’s division at the Madisonville ISD Wild Mustang Run Wednesday, Sept. 29. She set a new course record with a time of 13:53 crushing the old record by 3 seconds and finished 40 seconds ahead of all competitors. Gooch is pictured running at the Becker Best Cross Country Meet in Anderson on Wednesday, Sept. 22, where she also placed first. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra