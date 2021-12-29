Eppler headed to Korea with Kiwoom

Tyler Eppler will return to playing international baseball.

The Navasota High School graduate has signed to pitch for the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, the highest level in South Korea.

The 28-year-old, who has been playing winter ball in the Dominican League, signed a one-year contract worth $400,000, according to an online Korea JoongAng Daily report.

Eppler pitched for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan during the 2019 season. The right-hander was a member of the Washington Nationals’ Triple A affiliate the past season.

More baseball

Former Rattler Dalton Acosta is a pitcher and outfielder for the Hotshots in the Houston Baseball Association, an amateur league. Since September the right-hander pitched in seven games and had a 4-0 record with one save and a 3.06 earned run average. He hit .278 with four runs batted in.

During the spring, the graduate student finished his college career at Prairie View A & M University, where he had a 0-1 record, team-high three saves and 2.89 ERA in a team-high 12 pitching appearances.

Men’s basketball

Past Rattler Kae’ron Baker scored in double figures the first 10 games for Louisiana Christian University. The graduate student had 22 points and six rebounds against Philander Smith.

Trajan Wesley started three consecutive games for University of Louisiana at Lafayette heading into last week’s play. The Navasota resident had six points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in a loss to Louisiana Tech.

Wilberforce University starter Jabril Hunter had six rebounds against Rio Grande. The Navasota graduate added four points, one assist and one blocked shot.

Women’s basketball

Navasota alumna Keaundra Eddings had three points for University of Texas at Tyler against Arkansas-Monticello. The redshirt sophomore reserve had one assist and one steal.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@ gmail.com.