Football scrimmages begin Friday

The moment most have been waiting for begins this week with Texas High School Football teams taking the field for a scrimmage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic it wasn’t always certain high school football would be played this season. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) postponed the season for larger school districts classified in 5A and 6A until the end of September. Districts classified as 4A and below were given the go ahead to begin their season with only the first of two scheduled scrimmages being canceled.

All three Grimes County schools made it to the playoffs in 2019, but only Navasota advanced past Bi-District. The Rattlers finished the season 7-5 and 6-0 in District 12-4A clinching a district title. Navasota defeated Bridge City 41-12 to win its second consecutive Bi-District Championship. Midlothian Heritage knocked the Rattlers out of the playoffs for consecutive seasons in the Area Round, defeating Navasota 26-14.

The Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls completed the 2019 campaign with an 8-3 record and 3-2 record finishing fourth in highly competitive District 12-3A. Anderson-Shiro was pounced from the playoffs in the Bi-District Round falling to Daingerfield 18-0. This season the Fighting Owls have their eyes set on the first playoff win in school history.

Iola had a disappointing season under first-year head coach Kerry Bamburg, who replaced former coach Dwayne Ross, now the principal at Anderson-Shiro High School. The Bulldogs finished the season 4-7 and 1-3 in District 13-2A. Iola lost in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs to Flatonia 48-0.

Coaches aren’t looking for wins or losses in scrimmages and scores aren’t taken, but they do look to see how their players respond under the “Friday Night Lights.” They also look to replace key losses from the 2019 season. Navasota and Iola will both have their eyes focused on finding a quarterback to lead them into the 2020 season. Navasota aims to replace two-year starter Zack Dyer. Iola hopes to find a suitable replacement for Cole Johnson.

Anderson-Shiro returns a four-year starter in Cole Werner, however he will have someone different in the sidecar beside him as record-setting running back Zacarrius “Woody” Haynes is taking his talents to the college level set to play for the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. Haynes amassed 2,000 yards rushing and had 29 touchdowns.

Navasota Rattlers at Lampasas Badgers

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

Badger Stadium, 190 East Avenue B, Lampasas

2019: Navasota (7-5, 6-0) District 12-4A Champs, lost to Midlothian Heritage 26-14 in Area Round.

Lampasas (13-2, 5-0) District 14-4A Champs, lost to Carthage 49-42 in State Semifinals

Next Week: Wharton at Navasota; Brownwood at Lampasas

Milano Eagles at Anderson-Shiro Owls

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

Owl Stadium, 1345 FM 149, Anderson

2019: Milano (1-9, 1-5) missed playoffs

Anderson-Shiro (8-3, 3-2) lost to Daingerfield 18-0 in Bi-District

Next Week: Brazos at Anderson-Shiro; Milano at Valley Mills

Iola Bulldogs at Buffalo Bison

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

Brewer Stadium, 242 Stadium Street, Buffalo

2019: Iola (4-7, 1-3) lost to Flatonia (48-0) in Bi-District

Buffalo (8-3, 6-1) lost to Holliday 38-9 in Regionals

Next Week: Thrall at Iola; Buffalo at Elkhart