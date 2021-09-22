Freshman Merrell learning on the court

Freshman Ahna Merrell is gaining the experience she needs to be on the volleyball court more.

The Anderson-Shiro High School graduate is among three middle blockers for Coastal Bend College, where she committed after attending a tryout there.

“She’s tremendously athletic,” said Paul Cantrell, Coastal Bend director of athletics and head volleyball coach. “We’re trying to bring her up to the speed.”

She doesn’t have the experience some others have, he said, so “she has to learn how to adjust and react faster” to the quicker pace of play in college.

In addition, the coach said the conference in which Coastal Bend plays “is the best junior college volleyball in the country.”

At 5-foot-7, Merrell is the shortest of the middle blockers. She played in two of the first 10 matches (4-6) and had one kill against Cisco College.

She said she has been trying to get her timing and footwork right to help her react quicker. During the summer her workouts included drills to improve her explosiveness in jumping and foot speed after reading where the opponent will play the ball.

“I need to work on closing blocks more,” she said. “Their (opponents) height is something I didn’t see in high school.”

Cantrell expects her playing time to increase.

“She’s really come on,” he said. “She recognizes the upside. She knows she’s got the potential to do well.”

More women’s volleyball

Trinity Valley Community College sophomore opposite hitter Tatum Nevill had 13 digs and three kills against Wharton County Junior College. She played for Iola High.

Women’s cross country

Anderson-Shiro alumna Fabiola Hernandez finished second among Jacksonville College’s entries in the Texas A&M University Commerce 5K. The sophomore was 31st overall, finishing in a career best of 21 minutes, 54.4 seconds.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.