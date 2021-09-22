Fighting Owls cage Trinity Tigers

ANDERSON - A large homecoming crowd saw the Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls dominate the Trinity Tigers 28-0 Friday, Sept. 17.

Behind an impressive offensive line performance, the Owl running game garnered over 200 yards and accounted for all points scored. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Coronado rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. He was 6-of-12 for 65 yards passing.

Senior running back Karrter Ellis had 13 carries, averaging just over 7 yards a carry for 92 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Rounding out the Owl ground game was Sophomore Jarvis Haynes with 5 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

Ellis got things rolling for the Owls early putting the Owls on the board with a touchdown run on the first drive then punching in the two-point conversion. After some dominant defensive play, Coronado carried the ball untouched into the end zone from a few yards out. That score pushed the Owl’s first quarter lead to 14 points.

The Owl defense stayed relentless throughout the second quarter stopping the Tigers several times. In the final minute of the half, Coronado and company marched downfield in convincing fashion. A key play on the drive was an 18-yard strike to junior wide-out Brant Werner that set up another Ellis touchdown. Haynes ran in the two-point conversion to push the Owl lead out to a commanding 22 points just before the half.

At halftime senior cheerleader Lilliana Ramirez and senior running back/defensive back Mar’Tavion Offing were crowned homecoming royalty for the Owls .

Following the festivities, the Owls relied on a dominant defensive performance to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. Linebackers Duncan Benton and Travis Anderson led the Owl’s potent defensive attack that kept the Tigers at bay.

During his postgame speech, Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges gave a nod to the defense. “They really bowed up and kept Trinity out of the end zone late. They took pride in keeping that zero on the board when the game was well in hand.”

Late in the fourth quarter the Owl’s offense sealed the game. Haynes followed his offensive line, anchored by junior tackle Braden Adair for a final Owl touchdown. “The offensive line really set the tone for us this week,” explained Hodges. “They took it upon themselves to control the line of scrimmage and they opened up some big holes for our backs. It really showed in our successful rushing attack.”

This Friday, Sept. 24, the Owls hope to keep the home winning streak alive when they welcome 3A Division 2 District 12 adversary, the Warren Warriors to Anderson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Owl Stadium.