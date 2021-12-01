Lady Bulldogs begin basketball

IOLA – The Iola Lady Bulldogs began the 2021-22 basketball season with a tough 49-40 home-loss to the Fayetteville Lady Lions Monday, Nov. 22 .

Iola (0-1) had huge production from senior Ava Pointer who led the Lady Dawgs in scoring with 23 points. Brayla Roberts chipped in with seven. Chloe Vaughn scored five and Rylee Morgan and Riley Ramsey each scored two.

Iola played at Latexo Tuesday, Nov. 30 (results were not available at press time). They will compete in the North Zulch tournament Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4. Iola will play at Centerville Tuesday, Dec. 7, with junior varsity beginning at 5 p.m. and varsity scheduled for 6 p.m.