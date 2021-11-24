Lady Rattlers finish second in Crockett

CROCKETT – It has been a busy start to the basketball season for the Navasota Lady Rattlers, who went 4-1 at the Crockett Lady Bulldogs Classic to take second place Thursday – Saturday, Nov. 18-20.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Navasota (6-4) fell short in the championship game to Pineywoods Academy, 57-49. Bryanna Stokes led the Lady Rattlers with 21 points. Nala Richardson followed with 16 points and 3 blocks. Samia White had 10 points and 9 rebounds and Daviah Byrd pulled down six rebounds and had three assists.

Friday, Nov. 19

Navasota 57, Franklin 52;

Top Performers: Stokes - 19 points, 4 assists; Le’Yonce Williams – 9 points, 6 rebounds; Byrd – 9 points, 5 rebounds;

Navasota 54, Coldspring 40;

Top Performers: Stokes - 17 points, 4 assists; Ariyah Curley – 13 points, 3 steals; Samia White – 11 points, 5 rebounds;

Thursday, Nov. 18

Navasota 53, Buffalo 12;

Top Performers: White – 16 points; Stokes – 11 points, 4 steals; Nala Richardson – 8 steals, 7 points, 5 rebounds;

Navasota 59, Diboll 40;

Top Performers: Stokes – 27 points, 11 steals; Richardson – 19 points, 6 steals; White – 9 points, 8 rebounds;

Monday, Nov. 22

At Waller

The Lady Rattlers fell to the Waller Lady Bulldogs 48-21, Monday, Nov. 22. Richardson led the Lady Rattlers with 10 points. White grabbed seven rebounds.

Junior Varsity

Navasota 50, Waller 38; Top Performers: Bantasia Blackshear – 15 points; Kristalyn West – 11 points.

Freshman

Navasota 45, Waller 20; Top Performers: Jazzman Thomas – 14 points, 5 steals; Miracle Montgomery – 10 points, 10 rebounds; Makayla Pratt – 10 points; Belinda McNeal – 4 points, 6 steals;

Navasota hosted Rice Consolidated Tuesday, Nov. 23 (results were not available at press time).