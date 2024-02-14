Navasota Archery teams take aim in Corpus

Navasota Archery teams competed Jan. 27 at the Annapolis Christian Academy Archery meet in Corpus Christi. Chris Beard won first place for Navasota in the high school division. Kayson Miller brought home a second-place finish in the elementary division. Junior high students competing were Amye Guerrero, Noah Matina, Aaron Mendez,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!