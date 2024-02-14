Navasota Archery teams take aim in Corpus

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Iola presents new playground

February 14, 2024 - 00:00
Sports
Navasota Archery teams competed Jan. 27 at the Annapolis Christian Academy Archery meet in Corpus Christi. Chris Beard won first place for Navasota in the high school division. Kayson Miller brought home a second-place finish in the elementary division. Junior high students competing were Amye Guerrero, Noah Matina, Aaron Mendez,

