Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Parkland workshop brings relief for some developers
Next article
Powerlifters have strong performance
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Navasota Soccer Results

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text

Navasota picked up a pair of sweet wins on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14. The girls’ soccer team defeated Rice 6-0, and the boys won 10-1.

Mariah Guevara scored three goals for the girls in blue. Mayra Castillo and Elizabeth Trejo each scored goals as well. The Lady Rattlers had an assist each by Esmerelda Gomer, Elora Alexander, Yesenia Gomez and Mariah Guevara. Alexander also had 13 saves.

The win wrapped up the first half of district play for Navasota.

Fabian Perez led the boys with four goals. Axel Vasquez scored two, and Joe Olvera, Ricardo Alvarado, Adrian Castillo and Lucio Salgado each scored a goal.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022