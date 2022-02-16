Navasota Soccer Results

Navasota picked up a pair of sweet wins on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14. The girls’ soccer team defeated Rice 6-0, and the boys won 10-1.

Mariah Guevara scored three goals for the girls in blue. Mayra Castillo and Elizabeth Trejo each scored goals as well. The Lady Rattlers had an assist each by Esmerelda Gomer, Elora Alexander, Yesenia Gomez and Mariah Guevara. Alexander also had 13 saves.

The win wrapped up the first half of district play for Navasota.

Fabian Perez led the boys with four goals. Axel Vasquez scored two, and Joe Olvera, Ricardo Alvarado, Adrian Castillo and Lucio Salgado each scored a goal.