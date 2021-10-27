Rattler Freshman dominate Gobblers

CUERO - The Rattler freshman remain undefeated in District 13- 4A with a 58-12 win at Cuero, Thursday, Oct. 21.

Rattler quarterback Javyn Jessie connected with Alexis Sosa for one touchdown and also ran in a 2-point conversion. Navasota had three rushing touchdowns by Zy’Merick Taylor and one by Artavian Rutherford. Taylor also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Defensively Rutherford had two interception returns for touchdowns and Taylor had a fumble recovery.

Navasota had successful con version attempts by Sosa, Rutherford, Taylor and Markerian Wesley-Stamps.

The Rattlers (7-1, 3-0) play at Gonzales Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.

Navasota’s junior varsity team tied the Cuero JV 14-14. (Game stats were not submitted by press time).