NISD lowers taxes
Owls fall in season opener
Rattler freshman tame the Mustangs

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Artavian Rutherford has a huge run as the Rattler freshman roll past Madisonville 35-14 in the season-opener Thursday, Aug. 26.

It was a dominating performance for the Navasota Rattler freshman football team, using a big second quarter to propel past Madisonville 35-14.

Navasota quarterback Javyn Jessi threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Cameron

Ross for two and Markerrian Wesley-Stamps for the other.

Rattler running backs Artavian Rutherford and Zy’Merick Taylor each had a rushing touchdown. Salvador Paz was perfect on extra-point attempts, kicking a perfect 5-5.

The Rattler freshman play in Sealy Thursday, Sept. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.

