Rattler JV still perfect

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
Posted in:
Sports
YOAKUM - The Navasota Rattler junior varsity football team remained perfect on the season with a 21-6 win over the Yoakum Bulldogs Thursday, Sept. 23.

Navasota (5-0) had a huge game by Ethan Brigner who rushed for all three of the Rattler touchdowns. Fabian Perez connected on all three extra-point attempts.

Defensive standouts included Christopher Hickmon and Andres Tobias who made big stops against the run. Camerino Rodriguez and Tavi Blackshear defended the pass very well with multiple deflections.

The Rattlers have an open week before beginning district play Thursday, Oct. 7.

